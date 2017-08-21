Mariah Carey gets her ''diva'' nature from her mother.

The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker has confessed she has had her ''diva moments'' in the past but says it comes from her mom Patricia, who was an opera singer.

She shared: ''Actually, I have had diva moments, and then people can't handle it. I guess it's a little intense, because I come from a true diva: My mother is an opera singer. And that's a real diva, you know - Juilliard diva. And so other people that are like, 'I'm a diva,' it's like, 'Honey, you don't know what a diva is, you didn't grow up with my mom.'

''And I mean it as a compliment, or I wouldn't be the person I am without experiencing that. And so when people hear me say, like, 'Dahling da da da da' and talk that way, it's kinda like I'm channeling my mother. Not that she says 'dahling' all the time, but like that voice is... it's like I inadvertently do it, and I don't do it to be disrespectful, I just do it and it just happens and it's like, [in diva voice] 'I don't even know why.' I can't fight it, no.''

And despite her international fame, Mariah has confessed to getting starstruck too.

Speaking about the late Prince, she added to Paper magazine: ''There's always people who I admire and when I see them [I get starstruck]. The last time I saw Prince, he came to my dressing room. I had said I wanted to go visit him to say hello because we've met before.

''When he was living we had had lots of conversations, and he helped me through certain moments that were not easy. I don't want to get too depressing, but I was having a conversation with Prince and then I looked around the room and I noticed that everyone in the room was looking up and staring like they couldn't believe he was standing there. But I would always be a little bit starstruck [when] I [saw] Michael Jackson as well.''