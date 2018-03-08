Multi-award winning singer Mariah Carey has admitted she doesn't ''give a damn'' about the Grammy Awards despite taking home five so far in her career.
The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker has been nominated for one of the prestigious accolades 34 times and has won five so far, but she has admitted she doesn't release singles or albums at times that fit the deadline to be considered for the honours.
She told V Magazine: ''In the music business, if you care about the Grammys and submitting your stuff before a certain time frame, you want a single out in the summer, and then you want to have your record [out] before the Grammys [consideration] deadline, which has changed.
''Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn. I mean, I have five Grammys. That's cute. There's people that have been doing this half the time that have twice as many.''
Despite winning two awards the year she launched her career - for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance back in 1991 - the diva didn't receive another until 2006, and claimed the Recording Academy doesn't like to celebrate people selling a lot of records.
She said: ''I won two Grammys the first year I started, but after that, [the Grammys] are like, 'We don't go with the people that are selling a lot of records and are popular; we're gonna go the opposite way.'
''So I got screwed out of certain years. I wasn't bitter about it. I was just like, 'OK, well, I guess I'm not standing here barefoot on stage singing and trying to go a certain way. I'm just me'.''
The 57-year-old singer revealed her new music will have a different approach to what she has done in the past and wants to be seen as a songwriter rather than a diva.
She said: ''I think it's like a fresh start. A lot of people see that whole other image.
''They see this diva; they see hair, make-up, bod, clothes, whatever it is - and hand gestures - and they're like, oh.
''They don't think songwriter. But I look at myself as a songwriter first, and then a singer. That's what I love to do the most.''
