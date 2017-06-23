Mariah Carey's cameo in 'The House' was cut after she refused to do the scene that was written for her.
Mariah Carey's cameo in 'The House' was cut due to her diva antics.
Cedric Yarbrough, 44, who stars in the new Andrew Jay Cohen movie, has blasted the 48-year-old singer who kept the cast and crew ''waiting four hours'' only for the diva to refuse the scene as it was written.
Yarbrough, who plays Reggie Henderson, took to Facebook to post about the difficult R&B star.
The post, which has subsequently been deleted, read: ''While we waited the director & team had the idea of doing a stunt that Mariah's body double would do now & bring in Mariah to match it. They do the stunt. All goes well. When Mariah finally showed up she refused to match the stunt. 'Darling I would never do it that way!' I heard her say those exact words. She then requested a large fan for her hair to be blown around and a camera that would be above her, basically a crane shot. This lady was unprofessional and borderline abusive to our director, who tried his best to appease her every wish.''
Yarbrough then continued and gave advice to young actors and slammed the singer saying: ''I miss 'I had a vision of love' Mariah. Be a damn professional.''
According to co-star Rob Huebel, who plays Officer Chandler in the illegal casino comedy, the cameo was supposed to involve the five-time Grammy winner being shot and killed.
Speaking on Entertainment Weekly Radio, the 48-year-old 'Transparent' actor said: ''But she didn't want that. She was like 'I don't think my character would get killed by bullets. What if I deflected them like Wonder Woman?'
''They were like 'Mariah, we don't have time for this. You're getting paid so much money. We have you for one day. Just do it'.''
The producer and star of the film Will Ferrell, 49, spoke on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' on Wednesday (21.06.17) and cryptically said things didn't happen.
He said: ''There were suggestions that weren't executed so, no, she was on our set and things happened. And didn't happen.''
Carey's cameo was eventually cut from the movie which is set for release at the end of this month.
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995.
The creator will be able to give her input during season 2 production.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Everyone knows how committed Batman is to his cause, he spends his days in the...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
Watch the trailer for Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire Precious is the...
After enduring Mariah Carey's film debut, Glitter, I'm reminded of a bit from Chris Rock's...
There are two types of comedies coming out of Hollywood today: adult-oriented star-vehicles and teen-oriented...