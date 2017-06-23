Mariah Carey's cameo in 'The House' was cut due to her diva antics.

Cedric Yarbrough, 44, who stars in the new Andrew Jay Cohen movie, has blasted the 48-year-old singer who kept the cast and crew ''waiting four hours'' only for the diva to refuse the scene as it was written.

Yarbrough, who plays Reggie Henderson, took to Facebook to post about the difficult R&B star.

The post, which has subsequently been deleted, read: ''While we waited the director & team had the idea of doing a stunt that Mariah's body double would do now & bring in Mariah to match it. They do the stunt. All goes well. When Mariah finally showed up she refused to match the stunt. 'Darling I would never do it that way!' I heard her say those exact words. She then requested a large fan for her hair to be blown around and a camera that would be above her, basically a crane shot. This lady was unprofessional and borderline abusive to our director, who tried his best to appease her every wish.''

Yarbrough then continued and gave advice to young actors and slammed the singer saying: ''I miss 'I had a vision of love' Mariah. Be a damn professional.''

According to co-star Rob Huebel, who plays Officer Chandler in the illegal casino comedy, the cameo was supposed to involve the five-time Grammy winner being shot and killed.

Speaking on Entertainment Weekly Radio, the 48-year-old 'Transparent' actor said: ''But she didn't want that. She was like 'I don't think my character would get killed by bullets. What if I deflected them like Wonder Woman?'

''They were like 'Mariah, we don't have time for this. You're getting paid so much money. We have you for one day. Just do it'.''

The producer and star of the film Will Ferrell, 49, spoke on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' on Wednesday (21.06.17) and cryptically said things didn't happen.

He said: ''There were suggestions that weren't executed so, no, she was on our set and things happened. And didn't happen.''

Carey's cameo was eventually cut from the movie which is set for release at the end of this month.