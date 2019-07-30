Mariah Carey has sent her ''love and congrats'' to Lil Nas X after he beat her record for the longest running number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Mariah Carey has congratulated Lil Nas X for overtaking her hit 'One Sweet Day' as the longest running number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The viral cowboy rapper's mega-hit 'Old Town Road' jumped ahead of the 49-year-old superstar's 1995 duet with Boyz II Men, which spent 16 weeks at the top of the chart, as he celebrated his 17th week in the No1 spot.
Mariah tweeted: ''Sending love & congrats to
@LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to
@BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life! ...
''Thank you for acknowledging this song One Sweet Day will always hold a special place in my heart and I want to thank anyone who's ever told me how this song has affected them and their loved ones. (sic)''
The 20-year-old star replied immediately and hailed the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker a ''legend and an icon'', whilst he admitted it was surreal getting a message from his idol.
Retweeting Mariah's post, he added: ''wowwww thank you so much mariah! you are a legend and an icon and i'm blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal! (sic)''
Lil Nas also penned a poignant post on his Instagram account to mark the milestone.
Punctuated with emojis, he wrote on Instagram: ''on december 2nd i went into the studio & recorded OLD TOWN ROAD & put it out the exact same day!! did i know it would become the longest running number 1 song of all time? NO!
''but i am so thankful that this blessing has been placed upon me. this song has changed my life and the way i see the world around me in less than a year. thank you to every single person who has been apart of this journey. as i said before, it's just the beginning! (sic)''
In 2017, Mariah's feat became tied with 'Despacito' by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Everyone knows how committed Batman is to his cause, he spends his days in the...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
Watch the trailer for Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire Precious is the...
After enduring Mariah Carey's film debut, Glitter, I'm reminded of a bit from Chris Rock's...
There are two types of comedies coming out of Hollywood today: adult-oriented star-vehicles and teen-oriented...