Superstar Mariah Carey has been officially confirmed as face of Walkers crisps for their 2019 Christmas campaign as her 'All I Want For Christmas' hit track turns 25.
The 49-year-old global superstar has taken over from the Spice Girls as the face of the savoury snacks.
Mariah said: ''Everyone knows how festive I am, and it's been fun getting into the holiday spirit this year with Walkers crisps - they're irresistible! I can't say too much about the campaign yet, but there may be some fun twists at the end!''
Last year, Walkers tingled taste buds with their limited-edition seasonal flavours - including Brussels Sprout, Pigs In Blankets and Glazed Ham - with a demand for them to return. This year, to save fans from tears, the much-loved British crisp brand's festive special returns with the Queen of Christmas as her iconic hit 'All I Want For Christmas' turns 25.
The 'We Belong Together' singer will star in the Christmas advert which is set to launch in November, and appear throughout the campaign.
Wayne Newton, Head of Marketing from Walkers commented: ''Our seasonal range of flavours - from Pigs in Blankets to Brussels Sprouts - has just been reintroduced to shelves, and we know the nation is already feeling festive as a result. But with Mariah on board too, our Christmas spirit has just stepped up a gear. It doesn't get much bigger than working with a global superstar like Mariah and it's been a big secret for us to keep - but we can finally announce that the rumours are true ... the Queen of Christmas herself will be the star of our biggest ever Walkers Christmas advert. Keep your eyes peeled in the upcoming weeks for the ad.''
