Mariah Carey says it's ''not that hard'' to co-parent with Nick Cannon.

The 'Without You' hitmaker has six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex-husband, and has said that whilst they've gone their separate ways, she still believes he is a ''good guy'' and is pleased they can now work on having the ''good parts'' of a successful co-parenting relationship.

Asked if she plans on doing anything special for Nick in honour of Father's Day on Sunday (18.06.17), Mariah said: ''He's the kids' father and he does really nice things for me on Mother's Day, so yeah.

''He's a good guy. It's not that hard to make it work. Now we can laugh, and joke, and do the good parts of when we had a relationship.''

And the 47-year-old singer is full of love for her whole family, as she says her children make her ''so happy''.

She gushed to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I love them so much. They make me so happy. I mean, there are no words for me to really explain it.''

Meanwhile, the 'We Belong Together' singer recently sparked rumours of a reconciliation with the 36-year-old rapper, but she has insisted they are simply close because of their brood.

She said: ''We're together when it counts. We're together for the kids. And I think that's the most important thing.

''We both love kids and we're co-parenting because that's the only way to do it.''

And Nick admitted Mariah is still his ''dream girl'' but maintained that just being friends is what works for them right now.

He said: ''It's so perfect right now honestly. I'm working on being the best me that I can possible be and from that I'm working on being the best father that I can be and that's a plate full right there.

''I love her, I adore her, that's always going to be my dream girl but I think as mature adults I think we just operate better with the way things are right now.

''I mean, friends at the end of the day and beyond friends, we're family, you know what I mean?

''We put the kids first and I think as weird as it may look from the outside it's a very simple concept. I'm there when my kids need me, and I'm trying to be there as much as possible.''