Mariah Carey is looking forward to getting ''close'' to her fans with her 2019 tour.

The 48-year-old singer - who has seven-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon - is looking forward to the ''intimate'' theatre shows in March and April, and as well as new material, wants to treat the audiences to some forgotten classics.

She said: ''I'm going to be touring again and it's going to be more intimate and close with the fans this time. I'm looking forward to it. I really am.

''I get to do the new material and hopefully some songs I haven't done in a while - maybe some of the 'Glitter' songs for the nostalgia.

''I want to put together a tour that the fans will feel is a new moment - as well as a chance to hear some of their favourite Mariah songs.''

Mariah has been back in the recording studio this year, working on her album 'Caution' - which was released last month and is her first new LP since 2014 - but her kids weren't too happy about it.

Talking with HELLO!, she admitted: ''They're like, 'Why do you have to go to the studio tonight? Why do you have to go to work today?'

''Monroe is like, 'You're the boss around here. Just tell them no.' I actually wrote a song for them. It's so cute and I want to release it. It's just the,m having fun in the studio with me.''

While the twins used to have music lessons, Mariah isn't planning to push them into following in her footsteps.

Ask if they'll be musicians, she said: ''I don't know. I had them doing piano lessons a couple of years ago but they were kind of too young to start. Now, I try and let them do what they like.

''They do gymnastics, they do karate - they do a lot of different activities. I'll be happy as long as they are happy, whatever they want to do.''