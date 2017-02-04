The Hero hitmaker became engaged to the billionaire businessman in January, 2016 after a whirlwind romance, but they split in September (16) following a fight while on vacation in Greece.

Mariah has since appeared to use the failed relationship as inspiration for her new break-up single I Don't, and in the accompanying promo, she is featured wearing bridal lingerie as she lounges in the back of a car with her rap collaborator, YG.

She is then shown donning a figure-hugging red gown, before hurling an ivory wedding dress into a fire pit and watching it go up in flames.

Sources claim the bridal gown used in the video shoot was not just a prop - it was the actual one she had planned to wear as she became Mrs. Packer.

And the designer dress didn't come cheap - according to TMZ.com, it cost Mariah $250,000 (£200,225).

Insiders note the video's location shoot was also personal to Mariah and her ex - it was filmed at the former couple's mansion in Calabasas, California.

Mariah has yet to confirm if the song is actually about her relationship with James, but fans certainly seem to think so.

On the track, she sings lyrics including: "Cause when you love someone you just don't treat them bad/You messed up all we have/Probably think that I'm coming back, but I don't."

The marriage would have been Mariah's third - she was previously wed to music mogul Tommy Mottola, and shares five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her second ex-husband Nick Cannon.