Mariah Carey has reportedly had her phone confiscated to stop her from contacting her ex-boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker split from the dancer in April and in a bid to stop Mariah from trying to rekindle their romance, her inner circle have taken her phone away from her.

A source explained: ''Mariah has been in a good place since the split and her team are worried Bryan could harm her wellbeing should they get back together.

''They've gone all out to stop it from happening, taking some drastic steps.''

Despite their split, Bryan reportedly feels there is a good chance of them rekindling their relationship, which developed in the aftermath of Mariah's split from Australian billionaire James Packer in 2016.

The source told The Sun newspaper: ''Bryan is convinced Mariah is still in love with him, and the fact he believes she is having some sort of breakdown has only increased his determination to contact her.''

Bryan feels he has been a supportive influence for Mariah over the last few months and is apparently convinced that she still has feelings for him.

A source close to the dancer shared: ''Bryan feels he was there for her when she was really down. He was Mariah's rock and doesn't get any credit for it.

''Deep down he knows Mariah said she was in love with him, which is why he is not prepared to give up on the relationship.''

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Mariah grew tired of having to foot the bill for Bryan's expensive taste in jewellery, while she also suspected he may have been using her to become famous in his own right.

However, the blonde beauty also rubbished suggestions she got too close to Bryan too quickly after splitting from James.

During their relationship, the two-time divorcee - who got engaged to James in January last year - said: ''I don't think we're being public in a way that my relationships have been public before. I really don't.

''To me, the best thing of this is to keep it a little more private. But I'm not going to not go places with him and enjoy our lives because everybody thinks, 'Oh, it's too soon!' kind of thing.''