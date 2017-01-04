Mariah Carey is reportedly to blame for her disastrous New Year's Eve performance because she didn't participate in the soundcheck.

The 46-year-old singer was performing in Times Square, New York, for 'Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest' on Saturday night (31.12.16) when she stormed off stage after being plagued by numerous technical difficulties.

The New York Post newspaper is now claiming that Mariah caused her own problems because she sent her assistant out to carry out the all-important soundcheck.

A source has claimed: ''It was totally [Carey's] screw-up ... Her assistant came out for the soundcheck, not her. All her dancers were in step. Everybody else onstage heard the track. Even without [the earpiece] there were eight speakers onstage. It was not the sound people.''

Another source has come forward to claim Mariah was present for the sound check, but for ''no more than four seconds''.

The insider stated: ''The soundcheck was about 20 minutes. A stand-in did the whole routine with the mike. Mariah was on the side of the stage, and at the very end - no more than four seconds - she goes up and goes, 'La-da-dee-da ... Everything sounds great. Love you, New York,' and left.''

Insiders also claim the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker was left standing ''like a lost puppy'' in the wrong positions, and claimed there was no technical reason for her mistakes.

The new claims come after Mariah's manager Stella Bulochnikov accused Dick Clark Productions of sabotaging her performance.

Stella raged in a letter: ''You know her inner ears were NOT working and your entire production team did not set her up to win.

''AND MARIAH KEPT TELLING THEM ON STAGE IN REAL TIME.

''THEY KEPT IGNORING HER. SHE TOOK A HIT HONORING HER COMMITMENT TO YOU. I SHOULD HAVE PULLED HER OFF THE STAGE THIS IS SABOTAGE (sic).''