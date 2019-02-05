Mariah Carey is set to have her own mini three-day residency at London's Royal Albert Hall between May 25 and May 27, as part of her 'Caution World Tour'.
The 'Hero' hitmaker will play the iconic venue in the British capital between May 25 and May 27 as part of her 'Caution World Tour'.
The pop diva has hosted several residencies in Las Vegas since 2015.
Mariah will perform at Dublin's 3Arena on May 22, before the three consecutive nights in London.
She will then head to Europe for shows in Paris, Hamburg, Aalborg, Barcelona, Bordeaux and Amsterdam.
The 48-year-old star hasn't played non-festive shows on UK soil since 2016's 'The Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour', which included a stop at The O2 arena in March that year.
Mariah recently admitted she is looking forward to getting ''close'' to her fans on her 2019 tour.
The superstar - who has seven-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon - can't wait for the ''intimate'' theatre shows she has coming up, which kick off in Dallas on February 27, and as well as new material from her 15th LP 'Caution' - which was released in November - she wants to treat the audiences to some forgotten classics.
She said: ''I'm going to be touring again and it's going to be more intimate and close with the fans this time. I'm looking forward to it. I really am.
''I get to do the new material and hopefully some songs I haven't done in a while - maybe some of the 'Glitter' songs for the nostalgia.
''I want to put together a tour that the fans will feel is a new moment - as well as a chance to hear some of their favourite Mariah songs.''
Tickets for the Royal Albert Hall shows go on sale on February 8 at 9am from all major ticket outlets.
