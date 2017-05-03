Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon are together ''when it counts''.

The former couple - who have six-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe together - split in 2014 but have recently sparked rumours they have reconciled.

And though the 'We Belong Together' hitmaker wouldn't be drawn on the speculation, she insisted they will always be close for the sake of their kids.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We're together when it counts. We're together for the kids. And I think that's the most important thing.

''We both love kids and we're co-parenting because that's the only way to do it.''

And Nick, 36, admitted Mariah, 47, is still his ''dream girl'' but maintained that just being friends is what works for them right now.

He said: ''It's so perfect right now honestly. I'm working on being the best me that I can possible be and from that I'm working on being the best father that I can be and that's a plate full right there.

''I love her, I adore her, that's always going to be my dream girl but I think as mature adults I think we just operate better with the way things are right now.

''I mean, friends at the end of the day and beyond friends, we're family, you know what I mean?

''We put the kids first and I think as weird as it may look from the outside it's a very simple concept. I'm there when my kids need me, and I'm trying to be there as much as possible.''

The couple took the twins to Disneyland over the weekend to celebrate their birthdays and Mariah couldn't think of a better place to go.

She said: ''I can't believe they're six. They've always loved Disneyland. And we just thought it would be the best place for the party.

''So it was good. I mean I didn't go to Disneyland 'til I was - you know I'm eternally 12 so I don't have numbers - but I didn't go to Disneyland as a kid.

''So it's such a special place and it was just the right place for their party and I think they had fun with their friends. And it was nice.''