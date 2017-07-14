Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's six-year-old twins have written and recorded rap songs.

Moroccan and Monroe look set to follow in the footsteps of their musically famous parents - who divorced in 2016 after eight years of marriage - and they have wasted no time by already hitting the studio to work on some tracks.

The 36-year-old rapper said: ''They've been in the studio. They got records. It's popping.

''They're singing, writing, rapping. It's amazing.''

While Nick is pleased see his kids' talent flourish, he's not entirely comfortable with them working at such an early age.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he added: ''I'll be honest, I'm not a huge fan of putting children into the work force. But they love it, so they get into the studio.''

While Mariah, 47, recently said she doesn't find co-parenting with Nick that tough because he is a ''laugh'', she admitted raising twins can be ''hard work'' at times.

She said: ''Twins are definitely hard work. I'm very lucky to have people to help me because to handle two kids by yourself the same age is not easy.''

Even though Moroccan and Monroe appear to have already started their own careers, Mariah has admitted they aren't always very keen to let her to go to work.

She said: ''They have to understand sometimes when I go to work, they're like, 'I don't want you to go to work! Stay home! Don't go to work!'

''And then I feel guilt-ridden, but it's all right. They get used to it, and then when we spend time together it's more special.''