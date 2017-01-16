Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka looked in love as they took her daughter out for dinner in London.

The pair - who are dating following the end of Mariah's engagement to Australian billionaire James Packer - couldn't hold in a smile as they were spotted leaving Nobu in Mayfair over the weekend.

Bryan beamed for the cameras as he carried Monroe, five, out of the posh eatery.

And it seems Bryan has liked Mariah - for whom he is a backing dancer - for some time as he recently admitted it ''f***ing sucked'' watching the singer get close to her ex James.

He said: ''It just f***ing sucks. Seeing Mariah and James connect is super weird for me because I haven't really seen it before. I feel like I've been living in this fantasy for a while and all of a sudden this is like a big reality check.''

And Bryan had previously confessed to ''catching some hard feelings'' for the 46-year-old singer - who also has Moroccan, five, with her ex-husband Nick Cannon - even before they started dating.

He admitted: ''I can't believe I'm saying this right now. I'm catching some hard feelings [about] Miss Mariah. I don't know if I'm tripping, but it's been kind of going a little nuts lately man.

''I feel like our chemistry is not just professional, there's great chemistry professionally, but when we talk it feels like there's a connection that is more than what we've had for the past 10 years. [I wouldn't] cross that line [if it didn't] feel the way it does.''

Fellow dancer G. Madison told Bryan that Mariah was in a ''tough position'' because she was engaged, with the dancer admitting it was ''a complicated situation''.

He added: ''That's where I'm tripping, like she's engaged so maybe I'm really just tripping.''

But G. Madison reassured him: ''Or maybe you're spot on.''