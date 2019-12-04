'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hitmaker Mariah Carey has teamed up with Amazon Music for a mini-documentary about her iconic festive hit.
Mariah Carey is releasing a mini documentary on the making of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.
The pop superstar released her iconic and timeless festive hit 25 years ago, and in an upcoming film from Amazon Music - which will premiere later this month - she admitted she was determined to write an absolute ''classic''.
In a trailer for 'Mariah Carey is Christmas: The Story of All I Want for Christmas Is You', she said: ''I just remember where I was coming from, wanting it to be a classic.
''It was an accomplishment for me that I was really proud of.''
The documentary celebrates the 25th anniversary of Mariah's album 'Merry Christmas', and looks at how the track - which has spent 36 cumulative weeks at the top of the Billboard's Christmas chart since 2011 - has become a modern classic.
Alongside the singer herself, the mini-film also features additional comments from backup singer and close friend Trey Lorenz, and longtime collaborator Randy Jackson.
In the teaser video, Randy added: ''To come up with an original holiday song that becomes a hit... next to impossible.''
They are joined on the project by Gary Trust - Billboard's Senior Director of Charts - and Variety's Executive Editor for Music, Shirley Halperin.
The mini-documentary is the fourth to be created by Amazon Music this year, following 'Still Ill: 25 Years of the Beastie Boys' Ill Communication', 'The Birth of Biggie: 25 Years of Ready to Die' and 'Departure', which looked at Sharon van Etten's final days of living in New York City before her move to LA.
Meanwhile, Mariah - who has eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon - previously said she wants to give her kids the ''great'' Christmas she never had growing up.
She explained: ''Growing up I had a very dysfunctional family. I always wanted to have a really good time at Christmas and they would ruin it, so I vowed in my own life I would make sure every Christmas was great. I want to make it magical for my kids.''
