Mariah Carey is releasing a mini documentary on the making of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.

The pop superstar released her iconic and timeless festive hit 25 years ago, and in an upcoming film from Amazon Music - which will premiere later this month - she admitted she was determined to write an absolute ''classic''.

In a trailer for 'Mariah Carey is Christmas: The Story of All I Want for Christmas Is You', she said: ''I just remember where I was coming from, wanting it to be a classic.

''It was an accomplishment for me that I was really proud of.''

The documentary celebrates the 25th anniversary of Mariah's album 'Merry Christmas', and looks at how the track - which has spent 36 cumulative weeks at the top of the Billboard's Christmas chart since 2011 - has become a modern classic.

Alongside the singer herself, the mini-film also features additional comments from backup singer and close friend Trey Lorenz, and longtime collaborator Randy Jackson.

In the teaser video, Randy added: ''To come up with an original holiday song that becomes a hit... next to impossible.''

They are joined on the project by Gary Trust - Billboard's Senior Director of Charts - and Variety's Executive Editor for Music, Shirley Halperin.

The mini-documentary is the fourth to be created by Amazon Music this year, following 'Still Ill: 25 Years of the Beastie Boys' Ill Communication', 'The Birth of Biggie: 25 Years of Ready to Die' and 'Departure', which looked at Sharon van Etten's final days of living in New York City before her move to LA.

Meanwhile, Mariah - who has eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon - previously said she wants to give her kids the ''great'' Christmas she never had growing up.

She explained: ''Growing up I had a very dysfunctional family. I always wanted to have a really good time at Christmas and they would ruin it, so I vowed in my own life I would make sure every Christmas was great. I want to make it magical for my kids.''