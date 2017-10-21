Australian billionaire James Packer has broken his silence on his failed engagement to Mariah Carey.
James Packer has admitted he was ''at a low point'' in his life when he dated Mariah Carey.
The Australian billionaire, 50, has broken his silence on his whirlwind engagement to the 47-year-old superstar - which he called off in October 2016 - and confessed the romance was a ''mistake'' for them both.
The father-of-three said: ''I was at a low point in my personal life. She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.''
James also admitted that his ''biggest regret'' was getting divorced from his ex-wife Erica Baxter, who later dated chart topper Seal for 12 months.
He added in an interview with The Australian: ''It is my biggest regret that I let my marriage to Erica fail. It is what it is and she is doing an incredible job with the kids and we are in a great place.''
Mariah was left devastated when James ended their nine-month romance this time last year and she reportedly blamed Scientology for the split when their engagement was suddenly called off.
Insiders claimed at the time that she believed James - who was a Scientologist between 2002 and 2006 - had been influenced by his business manager and former Church of Scientology spokesperson Tommy Davis, who Mariah believed poisoned his mind against her.
James' camp denied Scientology had anything to do with their split and instead, sources claimed he blamed it on Mariah's excessive spending and the drama surrounding her as she filmed her reality show 'Mariah's World'.
The pair were first introduced by mutual friend Brett Ratner at the premiere of Hercules in 2014.
In January 2016, the billionaire got down on one knee and proposed with a jaw-dropping 35-carat diamond engagement ring, which was rumoured to be worth £8million.
There are currently five separate teams working on 'Game of Thrones' projects at HBO.
She's a big fan of the band and this week she got to perform with them.
Foo Fighters collect ''weird'' fan art. The 'Run' hitmakers are particularly fond of the pieces they are sent which are a ''little off'' and put them...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
Everyone knows how committed Batman is to his cause, he spends his days in the...
This is an strangely slushy movie from Lee Daniels, whose last two films (Precious and...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
Watch the trailer for Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire Precious is the...
After enduring Mariah Carey's film debut, Glitter, I'm reminded of a bit from Chris Rock's...
There are two types of comedies coming out of Hollywood today: adult-oriented star-vehicles and teen-oriented...