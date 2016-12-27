Representatives for the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir are threatening to sue Mariah Carey's management team for scrapping their contract for her annual All I Want for Christmas Is You show.
The singers were just about to start rehearsals for the festive Beacon Theatre show in New York City when they learned they were no longer required.
A source tells Page Six many of the choir's members had "adjusted their professional and personal schedules to accommodate the set gig".
The choir's lawyer has fired off a letter to Carey's aides, calling the termination unacceptable.
Mariah performed nine sold out shows at the Beacon Theatre earlier this month (Dec16).
