Maria Menounos kept a ''good attitude'' through her brain tumour ordeal.

The 39-year-old presenter - whose mother has been battling stage 4 brain cancer - was found to have a benign tumour the size of a golf ball and had it removed in June, and she thinks her beliefs that everything happens for a reason and ''challenges'' make people ''learn and grow'' helped her face her health issues head on.

She shared a quote on Instagram which read: ''We don't grow when things are easy. We grow when we face challenges.''

She then captioned the post: ''For anyone going through a tough time. We all go through difficult times in every area of life. No one has it easy.

''What I always try to remind myself is that every bad time has also been a gift. A chance to learn and grow. I look back at all the really tough times and realize it was all building blocks to get me tougher and wiser. This helped me keep a good attitude through my #braintumor diagnosis and surgery. I really do believe that everything happens for a reason, we just don't know why yet.(sic)''

Maria recently admitted she viewed her tumour as a ''gift'' because it gave her the push to make some much-needed changes in her life.

She said: ''I think that this was a gift, because I needed to change my life. I needed to change the way I did everything.''

Maria - who had the tumour removed on June 8, her 39th birthday - admitted she ''started kind of chuckling'' when she was given her diagnosis because it was so surreal.

Explaining what the doctor said to her, she revealed: ''He said, 'I'm so sorry I have to tell you this because I know you're going through a lot with your mom, but you have a brain tumour. It's called a meningioma. You need to schedule an appointment with a neurosurgeon right away.'

''I started kind of chuckling. Because at this point it's like, 'This is a joke. Like, how does this happen?' ''