Maria Menounos thinks her brain tumor was the best thing that ever happened to her because he taught her to ''self-love''.

The 39-year-old TV presenter was found to have golf ball-size tumor back in February, but after successfully undergoing surgery four months ago, Maria now looks at her health crisis as a blessing in disguise.

She explained: ''This whole thing has been such a gift. This whole thing has been such a gift.''

Maria was working intensely prior to her diagnosis - but says her recent health woes have encouraged her to work at a healthier pace.

She told Women's Health magazine: ''Before the brain tumor, I was super type A. I was on top of everything. I would know when your birthday was and make sure you had your flowers. I was everything to everyone, but nothing to myself. I didn't know it at the time, but there was no self-compassion, no self-love. I didn't think I deserved it.''

At the time of her diagnosis, Maria was busy caring for her mother, who had stage four cancer.

But because she was so distracted by her mother's health woes, Maria didn't recognise that she'd developed many of the same symptoms.

The actress shared: ''Do you know how many times I postponed the MRI that found my tumor? At least three times!

''But my mom's tumor was growing and I thought, 'I don't have time to deal with my own issue, whatever it is.' We're so empathetic with everyone except ourselves.''

Maria also explained that her recovery caused her to reevaluate her own life.

She said: ''With nothing to do but stay in bed, I had plenty of time to think. Like: 'Why do I work 20 hours a day? To have more ... to pay more ... to owe more? What is life about? What really matters? Going the extra mile and depleting my health for some boss who's never going to give a s**t? Not worth it!''