Maria Fowler has revealed she was sexually abused by a photographer when she was working as a glamour model at the age of 18.

The former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star has made the brave decision to open up about the traumatic experience following the avalanche of women who have come forward to accuse film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.

In a series of Twitter posts to her 459,000 followers, Maria has claimed that when she was working as a glamour model she was ''touched'' by a ''well known photographer'' during a shoot that took place in Majorca.

Her tweets read: ''This sexual harassment in Hollywood happens in the UK glamour industry. At aged 18 I remember crying trying (and failing) to get a flight ... back from a photo shoot in Majorca because of being touched and constant advances from a 50ish year old well known glamour photographer ... I refused to work with him again which lost me money but it was a scary experience. (sic)''

Maria - who has a 13-month-old daughter Evie with her long-term boyfriend Kelvin Batey - hinted that other women who worked in the same industry would know the man she was referring to.

However, she did not name the photographer on the social media site.

Maria tweeted: ''I'm sure other glamour girls in the late 90s ... early 00's know who I'm talking about. The crazy thing is young girls used to LIVE with this creep!!! It's not nice to experience. (sic)''