Pretre passed away at his home in southern France on Wednesday (04Jan17).

After studying at the Conservatoire de Paris, Pretre made his conducting debut at the Opera de Marseille in 1946 and throughout his career he conducted the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, the Paris Opera and the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

He was also instrumental in Maria Callas' opera career. Pretre was her first conductor at the Paris Opera and made recordings of operas Carmen and Tosca with her. The soprano, widely considered one of the most influential opera singers of the 20th century, passed away in 1977.

He last conducted in October (16) at the Wiener Musikverein in Vienna, Austria, where he received a standing ovation for his rendition of orchestral piece Bolero by Maurice Ravel.