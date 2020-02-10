Maria Bello is engaged to Dominique Crenn.

The 'Grown Ups' actress has revealed she and her fiancée Dominique have been engaged since December 29, when they took their romance to the next level during a trip to Paris, France.

Speaking at Sir Elton John's annual Oscars party on Sunday (09.02.20), Maria told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We're pretty happy, considering that we just got engaged. So this is sort of our fun time out in Hollywood for the first time. It was very surprising and meant to be, but about time. I've finally grown up enough to get married.''

The 52-year-old actress is ''really excited'' about starting a ''new chapter'' with the 55-year-old chef, and said she found it ''cool'' to be at a Hollywood event with her beau.

In a separate interview with E! News, she added: ''We're really excited about this new chapter. It's cool to be out together in Hollywood doing this thing I've been doing for 25 years, but with somebody I really enjoy doing it with. Dom's a chef so we've been to some of her things, but not to Hollywood things.''

The 'Coyote Ugly' star has 18-year-old son Jackson with her ex-boyfriend Dan McDermott, and was previously in a relationship with film producer Clare Munn for a few years.

Maria and Dominique haven't shared any details about their upcoming wedding yet, but they could be looking to hold the ceremony in a haunted house, as Maria previously confessed she's desperate to be visited by a supernatural being.

Speaking in 2016, she said: ''Since I was a little girl, I've been asking ghosts to come and visit me, and I still haven't seen a damn ghost!

''There's this hotel in Bakersfield, California that I was staying in, and these two little girls were supposed to haunt the halls. Even the people who work there say they've seen them. So i sat up for almost two nights and put my alarm on for every hour, just so I could wake up and see the kids. And I was, like, praying: 'Please come out! I'm not afraid.' Nothing. So if you know anything supernatural, please send it my way.''