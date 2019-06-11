Margot Robbie wore a pair of Sharon Tate's earrings when filming 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood'.

Quentin Tarantino's upcoming ninth film is set in Los Angeles in 1969 and follows struggling actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo Dicaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) who seek advice from their neighbours Hollywood star Sharon and her director husband Roman Polanski (Rafał Zawierucha) on how to continue working in a changing movie business.

The 28-year-old actress portrays the late movie star in the film and revealed that in order to ''ground the character'' she wore jewellery belonging to the star which was lent to her by Sharon's younger sister Debra and insisted it was ''quite moving'' to pay tribute to Sharon by ''having a piece of her'' with her.

In an interview with Empire magazine, she said: ''I guess it sounds like I'm being a bit spiritual or whatever, but it really did help me ground the character in something real.

''I wanted to honour her memory and bring the best parts of Sharon forward. And I found it really quite moving to have a piece of her with me.''

Sharon was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with her and Roman's son when she was murdered by members of the notorious Manson Family cult, led by Charles Manson, in August 1969. Four other people were also killed in the horrific attacks.

Margot thinks Sharon's involvement in the film ''embodies the best parts of the '60s'' and she considers Tarantino's story to be a ''celebration of her life''.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' actress said: ''Sharon embodies the best parts of the '60s. This is a celebration of her life. And you get a lot of hang time with her in this film.''