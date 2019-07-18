Margot Robbie has never seen a 'Star Wars' movie and she continues to refuse to watch any of the instalments in the sci-fi series ''because it infuriates people so much''.
The 29-year-old actress hasn't seen any instalment in the soon-to-be nine-film franchise and she won't change that fact because she now feels as though people expect her to watch the movies - which began in 1977 with George Lucas' 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope'.
Speaking to MTV News, she said: ''I've never seen any 'Star Wars', I kind of don't watch it now just because it infuriates people so much, like, 'How? How have you never watched any 'Star Wars'?' And I just kinda wanna see how long I can make it now.''
Despite never having seen any of the films herself, the 'Suicide Squad' star has encountered numerous devout fans of the film series, committed to telling her what she is missing by not watching the films set in a galaxy far, far away.
It seems no one can sway Margot when it comes to 'Star Wars' as she has worked with actors who have appeared in the franchise.
In April, she wrapped shooting on DC Extended Universe film 'Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)' - in which she plays Harley Quinn again - alongside Ewan McGregor, who portrayed Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi in the three 'Star Wars' prequels.
Margot also starred in Winnie the Pooh movie 'Christopher Robin' with Domhnall Gleeson, who portrays General Hux in the new Disney 'Star Wars' trilogy.
