Margot Robbie wants roles that make her ''scared''.

The 'Terminal' actress gets a ''thrill'' out of unconventional projects and loves to be sent scripts that ''surprise'' her and offer something out of the ordinary.

She said: ''I love being surprised. I obviously read so many scripts and a lot of them follow the same formulaic structure and I am bored and disengaged.

''When I find scripts like 'I, Tonya' and 'Terminal' that seem to be breaking rules, I get a real thrill out of that.

''I felt that way when I read 'Terminal'. I knew right away this was not normal and I loved it.

''I love feeling a little scared, like not knowing if I can pull it off, that's thrilling.''

When it comes to getting into character, the 27-year-old star relies heavily on appearance.

She told Total Film magazine: ''I never speak flippantly about costume, hair and make-up, because they are all hugely crucial for the characters I play.''

Margot's character in her upcoming mystery 'Terminal', Annie, has been compared with her 'Suicide Squad' alter ego Harley Quinn but she never thought about their similarities while she was shooting the new film.

She said: ''I never thought of them in the same world or sentence at all, until someone doing interviews asked that.

''The film aesthetic was just beautiful in its absurdity so it was so much fun creating an internal palette for everyone to enhance and build on.

''But for my character, there was not one specific character that I looked at imitating, not at all.''