Margot Robbie wants to see Harley Quinn and The Joker ''end in flames''.

The 27-year-old actress starred as the female villain in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) ensemble movie 'Suicide Squad' alongside Jared Leto's evil Joker, and the pair will reprise their roles for a spin-off film, but Margot doesn't think there'll be a happy ending in store for the pair.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''Their love story has to end in flames! It has to, it just wouldn't be right.''

The blonde beauty previously admitted she hopes the spin-off would be a ''love story'' and she insisted the two sinister characters have a ''romantic'' relationship in their own way.

She said: ''I'm personally a sucker for a love story. In any iteration. I think people enjoy seeing two characters who, in Harley and Joker's case, would die for one another. It's kind of romantic in a messed up way.''

Margot also praised the project's directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa - whom she previously worked with on 'Focus' and 'Whiskey Tango Foxtrot' - as ''brilliant''.

She added: ''They're great! It's fun working with a directing duo, and I love them. I've obviously done two films with them so I think they're just brilliant.''

The spin-off movie is believed to be a ''criminal love story,'' with one source adding: ''[It is] an insane and twisted love story. 'When Harry Met Sally' on benzedrine.''

Jared previously admitted he loved working with Margot on 'Suicide Squad'.

He said: ''It was an incredible experience! Everybody was amazing. Margot Robbie, one of the nicest people, one of the best actresses I've ever worked with. I really loved working with her. I thought the scenes, and what we did together was some of the most fun I've ever had on a set before.

''Everything's great in that world, and I'm really proud to be a part of it.''