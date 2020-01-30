Margot Robbie has hinted that 'Birds of Prey' could be the first in a series of films.
Margot Robbie hopes that 'Birds of Prey' will be the first of new series of films.
The 29-year-old actress reprises her role as Harley Quinn from 'Suicide Squad' in the new DC Extended Universe movie, which boasts a female-led cast that includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress and Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary.
Margot is ready and willing to make more 'Birds of Prey' movies but she doesn't know what Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films have planned.
Speaking at the film's world premiere in London on Wednesday (29.01.20), Margot said: ''I, of course, have big wishes for many things we could do in the DC Universe, but no, nothing official.''
Margot recently hinted at a new direction for her character, suggesting that Harley Quinn could become acquainted with fellow Gotham City villain Poison Ivy in a future film.
She said: ''I've been pushing a Poison Ivy reunion for a long time. I've been really working that angle for a long time. Because obviously Ivy and Harley have such an incredible relationship, so I would love to explore that.''
DC Comics character Poison Ivy was last seen on screen in 1997 film 'Batman and Robin' in which the plant-controlling character was played by Uma Thurman.
Margot also served as a producer on 'Birds of Prey' - which has been directed by Cathy Yan - and she enjoyed taking on that challenge too.
Margot said: ''I love acting, I love producing, and in this instance doing both at the same time, I felt, yeah, it kind of worked really smoothly because there were amazing people around me.''
The female-led film sees Harley join forces with heroines Black Canary, Huntress and Gotham City detective Renee Montoya to save young Cassandra Cain (Ellie Jay Basco) from crime lord Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Margot feels a mixture of excitement and nerves about how audiences will react to the motion picture.
When asked how she was feeling, she said: ''Incredibly proud and incredibly nervous, you never know how it's going to go.''
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...