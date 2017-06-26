Margot Robbie uses a toothbrush to blend her foundation into her eyebrows and her hairline because she wants full natural-looking coverage.
The 26-year-old actress has revealed the secret to having flawless coverage when she is wearing the natural-coloured cosmetic product on her entire face is to brush the make-up into her hairline and eyebrows to ensure her make-up looks natural, evenly applied, and no paler areas are on show.
Speaking about her best beauty advice, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''My friend taught me this trick that I use it every day. When I put on foundation, I use an eyebrow brush or toothbrush to brush it into my hairline so that it all blends. Especially because I have blonde hair but tanned skin, if I don't blend it, it looks gross - you can see the foundation in my hair.''
However, the 'The Wolf of Wall Street' star has admitted her husband Tom Ackerley will often give his spouse a funny look and call her ''crazy'' when she is in front of the mirror carrying out her daily routine.
She added: ''I do that every single day, and every time my husband [Tom Ackerley] is like, 'What are you doing?' And I'm like, 'I'm brushing my make-up into my hairline!' And he's like, 'Girls are crazy.'''
Margot has revealed she will always carry around Peter Thomas Roth complexion correction pads when she is travelling because she ''hates'' not being able to wash her face on the plane.
She explained to ElleUK.com: ''There's Peter Thomas Roth complexion correction pads, because I'm on a plane every five seconds, and I can't wash my face. I hate that feeling, but then I use these pads and my face feels really good.
''Also, Caudalie facial mist -- it's the nicest smell. And then my lip balm, I use Bepanthen, which is actually a nipple cream for breastfeeding mothers or diaper rash cream for babies. I have a conspiracy theory that lip balms actually have additives in them to dry your lips out so you keep buying them. But because Bepanthen is just a cream for dry skin, it works. It's what I've used my whole life.''
