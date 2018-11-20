Margot Robbie has revealed the full title of the standalone Harley Quinn movie - 'Birds of Prey (and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)'.
The 28-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday (20.11.18) to reveal the upcoming DC Comics movie will be called 'Birds of Prey (and the Fabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)'.
Posting a photo of the front of the script, Margot simply captioned it with a smiley face.
Warner Bros. confirmed the movie's title on their Twitter page and also reiterated that the release date has currently been set for February 7, 2020.
The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star is set to produce the movie, which is expected to feature a villain that has never before appeared on the big screen in a DC movie whilst Black Canary, Huntress, Cassandra Cain and Renee Montoya will be the main players in Harley Quinn's girl gang in the blockbuster. The project is being directed by Cathy Yan.
Margot first pitched the idea of a Harley Quinn spin-off film in 2015, and she's spent the last few years developing a clear idea for the project.
She previously explained: ''I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, 'Harley needs friends.' Harley loves interacting with people, so don't ever make her do a standalone film. She's got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn't seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.''
