Margot Robbie felt ''untethered'' by fame.

The 29-year-old actress shot to stardom after starring as Naomi Lapaglia in 2013's 'The Wolf of Wall Street', but has said her quick rise to fame left her feeling ''weird'', because she couldn't ''control'' where her life was going.

She said: ''It's a funny thing ... I've spoken about this with some other actresses. Fame is such a weird thing. It has this way of coming on very quickly. And I felt very untethered by it. I was searching for different ways of taking control of my life, to get where I wanted to be.''

Margot says founding her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, in 2014 helped her ground herself amid life in the spotlight, and she now loves the ''business'' side of her career.

She added: ''As a producer, you get to be a part of everything. And not just on set, but in the years it takes up to that point. I like exercising that business-savvy part of my brain - even doing the tax-incentive s**t.''

After starring in 'The Wolf of Wall Street', Margot began to notice she was being offered ''a lot of similar roles'', and says it was difficult to find ''different'' work that would continue to push her out of her comfort zone.

Speaking to Charlize Theron for V magazine's V123: The New Hollywood Issue - which hits newsstands on Thursday (09.01.20) - the 'Suicide Squad' star explained: ''It wasn't until after 'Wolf of Wall Street' that a lot of similar roles started coming in. I realised, 'Gosh, I'm going to have to do something very different, to kind of let people know I'm not going to keep playing the gold-digging wife forever'. And it's not that I don't want to [ever play] a gold-digging wife - I had the best time playing [Naomi]. But I had exercised that muscle. I had come to understand her. I wanted to read a character, and think, 'I have no idea how to do that.' I always want to feel a little bit scared when I take on a role. And to be pushing myself in some way.''