Margot Robbie has been crowned the star of the year by officials at top movie website IMDb.com.
The Suicide Squad star leads a girl-power top 10, which only features two men - The Revenant castmates Leonardo Dicaprio and Tom Hardy.
Game of Thrones and Me Before You star Emilia Clarke is at two, as she was on last year's (15) list, and 12-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown debuts at three.
Hardy, who topped the list in 2015, slips to four and Deadpool's Morena Baccarin rounds out the top five.
Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot, Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, Brit Daisy Ridley, and The Girl on a Train's Haley Bennett also make the top 10, while DiCaprio closes out the list at 10.
Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown also leads IMDb's top 10 breakout stars of 2016.
The poll results are determined by page views on the movie database.
