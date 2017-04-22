Margot Robbie is in talks to play Queen Elizabeth I in 'Mary Queen of Scots'.

The 26-year-old actress - who was born and raised in Australia - has been approached by movie executives to play the late royal, who died in 1603, in the upcoming drama film opposite Saoirse Ronan, who will portray the titular character.

The big screen project, which is being directed by Josie Rourke and is expected to go into production this year, is based on the true story of Mary Stuart's attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth's seat on the English throne, which, ultimately, led to her being condemned to years in prison before facing execution, Variety reports.

Meanwhile, the Australian beauty certainly has a busy schedule coming up as not only has she got the royalty film in her pipeline but she's also set to play Maid Marian in an alternate version of 'Robin Hood'.

She will work from a script that had been at the centre of an intense bidding war, before it was secured by Sony and producers Donald De Line and Amy Pascal.

Margot has starred in a series of big-budget movies since her breakthrough appearance in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' in 2013, when she appeared alongside Oscar-winning actor Leonardo Dicaprio.

Since then, the blonde beauty has featured in 'Suicide Squad', 'The Legend of Tarzan' and 'Focus'.

Margot previously admitted that her relatively modest upbringing in Australia has helped to fuel her professional drive.

The actress and her three siblings were raised by their single mother - and Margot revealed not having much as a child encouraged her to work harder in order to realise her ambitions.

She previously said: ''I went to a school where all of my friends were very well-off, and I went to their houses a lot, and so I knew what it looked like to be rich but I didn't have it, so I was like: 'OK - I know exactly what I want.'''

Margot explained how working a number of jobs during her youth gave her the confidence to pursue her ambitions.

She said: ''The whole fake-it-till-you-make-it thing has really worked out for me.

''The more times you do that, the more you realise that no one really knows what they're doing; everyone's kind of figuring it out or pretending they know until they do know. And you can apply that to anything - you just have to hustle.''