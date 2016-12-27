Margot Robbie has reportedly tattooed the date of her wedding on some of her close pals.

The 26-year-old actress tied the knot with Tom Ackerley on December 19th at a private property in the Byron Bay Hinterland, and has now ensured that some of her guests will never forget the date by having 19 in Roman numerals inked on their skin, according to the Courier Mail newspaper.

The 'Suicide Squad' star announced her shock marriage last week via Instagram, sharing a picture of herself and new husband Tom - who she has been dating for three years - complete with her pear-shaped diamond wedding ring.

In the widely-shared photograph, the image of the couple is blurred out apart from her left hand which features the eye-catching sparkler on her wedding finger, which she is pointing towards the camera.

Around 50 guests were reportedly in attendance at their wedding, which began at 4pm and ended with a disco, which finished around 11pm.

The couple - who are said to have got engaged over the summer - were so determined to keep their big day a secret they even told guests to meet at different locations, from the Gold Coast to Byron Bay, before they were collected by bus and transported to the venue.

Guests were also asked to hand in cameras and mobile phones to ensure a social media blackout was adhered to.

Attendees at the ceremony included the star's brothers Lachlan and Cameron, and her sister Anya.

However, the Hollywood star is estranged from her dad Doug so mother Sarie is thought to have given her away.

The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star previously confessed she would love to have kids with Tom one day and revealed they would move back Down Under when that time comes.

She said: ''They'll be here. The kids will be in Australia.''