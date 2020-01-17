Margot Robbie suffered from ''imposter syndrome'' after getting her big break starring on Australian soap opera 'Neighbours' between 2008 and 2011.
Margot Robbie suffered from ''imposter syndrome''.
The 'Birds of Prey' star got her big break starring on Australian soap opera 'Neighbours' between 2008 and 2011 and admits she struggled with not being good enough because of it.
Asked what she would tell her younger self, Margot told the January digital issue of Glamour magazine: ''I would want to tell her, 'You are actually good enough.' The biggest thing for me was I had this imposter syndrome. I still get it sometimes and think everyone will realise, 'How did you get here? You are not good enough for this? Who let you in?' I don't think there is one thing where I have said, 'You have nailed it.' I always think, 'You did what you set out to do but you missed the mark here and next time you are going to do it different.'''
Meanwhile, the 29-year-old actress previously admitted she felt ''untethered'' by fame and says her quick rise to acclaim left her feeling ''weird'' as she couldn't ''control'' where life was going.
She said: ''It's a funny thing ... I've spoken about this with some other actresses. Fame is such a weird thing. It has this way of coming on very quickly. And I felt very untethered by it. I was searching for different ways of taking control of my life, to get where I wanted to be.''
Margot says founding her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, in 2014 helped her ground herself amid life in the spotlight, and she now loves the ''business'' side of her career.
She added: ''As a producer, you get to be a part of everything.
''And not just on set, but in the years it takes up to that point. I like exercising that business-savvy part of my brain - even doing the tax-incentive s**t.''
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...