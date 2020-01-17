Margot Robbie suffered from ''imposter syndrome''.

The 'Birds of Prey' star got her big break starring on Australian soap opera 'Neighbours' between 2008 and 2011 and admits she struggled with not being good enough because of it.

Asked what she would tell her younger self, Margot told the January digital issue of Glamour magazine: ''I would want to tell her, 'You are actually good enough.' The biggest thing for me was I had this imposter syndrome. I still get it sometimes and think everyone will realise, 'How did you get here? You are not good enough for this? Who let you in?' I don't think there is one thing where I have said, 'You have nailed it.' I always think, 'You did what you set out to do but you missed the mark here and next time you are going to do it different.'''

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old actress previously admitted she felt ''untethered'' by fame and says her quick rise to acclaim left her feeling ''weird'' as she couldn't ''control'' where life was going.

She said: ''It's a funny thing ... I've spoken about this with some other actresses. Fame is such a weird thing. It has this way of coming on very quickly. And I felt very untethered by it. I was searching for different ways of taking control of my life, to get where I wanted to be.''

Margot says founding her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, in 2014 helped her ground herself amid life in the spotlight, and she now loves the ''business'' side of her career.

She added: ''As a producer, you get to be a part of everything.

''And not just on set, but in the years it takes up to that point. I like exercising that business-savvy part of my brain - even doing the tax-incentive s**t.''