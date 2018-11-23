Margot Robbie once started a fire whilst cooking Thanksgiving dinner, so her friends won't let her in the kitchen again.
The 28-year-old actress got together with friends last year to cook ''a big feast'' for the annual American holiday - which this year was celebrated on Thursday (22.11.18) - but says things didn't go to plan when she managed to set the yams on fire.
She said: ''Last year for our Friendsgiving, all the 'orphans' in town, we just [cooked] a big feast. I was in charge of the yams and I lit them on fire. It was terrible. So this year we're dividing up who's cooking what and I was like, 'I'd really like to give the yams a go again!'''
And the 'Suicide Squad' star had a similar disaster again at Christmas, when she burned the ham.
She added to USA Today: ''Last Christmas I lit the ham on fire, which, again I was like, 'Can I do the ham this year?' And everyone was like, 'We want to be able to eat the food, we don't want it to be charcoal and just have nothing.'''
Despite being banished from the kitchen this year, Margot isn't going to be by herself, as she recently admitted she loves the company of other people because being on her own drives her ''insane''.
She said: ''I never do anything on my own. I don't see the purpose of doing anything if I don't do it with my friends. I go mental when I am on my own; my thoughts are so loud it drives me insane.''
But the 'I, Tonya' star was fiercely independent as a child.
She added: ''We weren't easy kids, we didn't make it easy for Mum. When I was five I was watching my mum put spread on my sandwich for school and I was saying, 'It's not going to the edges', and she was like, 'If I am not doing it right, do it yourself.' So I started making my own lunch from five years old. If I wanted something a certain way I just did it myself. Mum says it sums me up. I'm still trying to make it up to her.''
