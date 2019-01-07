Margot Robbie says people acted differently towards her when she put on her regal 'Mary Queen of Scots' outfit.

The 28-year-old actress plays Queen Elizabeth I in the movie and has revealed the movie's crew really responded to her costume.

She said: ''I've done films where I've played someone who's pregnant, and it's interesting that everyone unconsciously tries to help you step out of a door, or they move differently around you. They have this instinct to touch your belly, even though they know perfectly well it's not real and we're on a film set.

''And likewise, playing Elizabeth, when I would go to set in my track suit, we'd all chat about our weekends or whatever, and then I'd come back in full royal regalia, and suddenly everyone's standing a little taller and saying good morning, and being timid. And then on the flip side, when she had smallpox, the makeup definitely looked painful. People looked away a little bit, like it was uncomfortable to look at Elizabeth, which is great, because it was a small glimpse of how she might have felt at the time.''

And Margot liked being isolated on the film's set as she thinks that helped her to channel her character's loneliness.

She added to Deadline: ''The isolation and the loneliness Elizabeth feels is definitely a huge part of her story, and I think it helped so much to know Saoirse and the four Marys had this amazing bond and they were always having so much fun. My character doesn't have scenes where she can giggle and have fun. It was great, because I would sit there and just be thinking, 'I just want to be hanging out with girlfriends and doing fun things.' I was sitting alone in a room doing things with flowers. It was about imagining what the other one is up to, and feeling that pang of envy.''