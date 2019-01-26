Margot Robbie has a ''crisis of faith'' every time she's about to start a new job.

The 'Mary Queen of Scots' actress is grateful her husband Tom Ackerley is so ''patient'' because she has the same stresses and concerns resurface whenever she begins her preparations for her next project.

She said: ''The week leading up to the first day of playing every character I've ever played, I have a huge crisis of faith and convince myself that I'm a terrible actor and I'm not actually any good at this job and I'll never be able to pull it off.

''And my husband's like, 'OK, you know you say this every single time, you know this happens the week leading up.' He's a patient man!''

The 'I, Tonya' actress has a production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, with her 29-year-old spouse and she thinks working together has made things much more ''fun''.

She said: ''I'm a great advocate of doing business with your partner. Being married is actually the most fun ever, life got way more fun somehow.''

Margot, 28, and her spouse have a pact never to spend longer than three weeks apart, even if they have to go to great lengths to see one another.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''Even if we both have to fly to a country in between where we both are for one night, we'll do it and then fly back to work the next day. And we speak all day, every day on the phone.''