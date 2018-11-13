Margot Robbie finds it ''uninspiring'' to be cast as ''the wife or the girlfriend''.

The 28-year-old actress has said that in the early days of her career, she was careful with which roles she agreed to take on as she refused to let herself be typecast in roles that would be ''the catalyst for the male story line''.

She said: ''When I was trying to make my name as an actress, creative roles for women were limited. I didn't want to pick up another script where I was the wife or the girlfriend - just a catalyst for the male story line. It was uninspiring.''

In 2014, the 'Suicide Squad' star set up her own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, and can't believe it has taken Hollywood so many years to realise that more movies should be made ''for women''.

She added to the December issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''When we set out to create our company, it was sort of a new idea, but then in response to the #MeToo conversation it was all that anyone was talking about. People were like, 'Why don't we make movies for women?' Uh, what a revelation, right?''

Margot's comments come after she previously revealed that despite her jam packed schedule, she never tires of her job - which saw her produce for the first time on thriller movie 'Terminal' - because she's ''hugely passionate'' about what she does.

She said: ''Producing's a huge job and being a first-time director, you might as well be a producer as well and Simon [Pegg] obviously produces as well, so we all kind of understand what it really requires to take that responsibility on and it is a huge responsibility.

''But you don't do it unless you love it. It's just not worth it if you don't love it, really, it's a lot of time and effort for something unless you're hugely passionate about it.

''But when you are doing something you're hugely passionate about, you don't care about the hours or this or that or whatever, and if you're doing it with your friends, old friends and new friends, it's not even work at that point.''