Margot Robbie finds it ''uninspiring'' to be cast as ''the wife or the girlfriend'', and says she refused to let herself be typecast when she started her career,
Margot Robbie finds it ''uninspiring'' to be cast as ''the wife or the girlfriend''.
The 28-year-old actress has said that in the early days of her career, she was careful with which roles she agreed to take on as she refused to let herself be typecast in roles that would be ''the catalyst for the male story line''.
She said: ''When I was trying to make my name as an actress, creative roles for women were limited. I didn't want to pick up another script where I was the wife or the girlfriend - just a catalyst for the male story line. It was uninspiring.''
In 2014, the 'Suicide Squad' star set up her own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, and can't believe it has taken Hollywood so many years to realise that more movies should be made ''for women''.
She added to the December issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''When we set out to create our company, it was sort of a new idea, but then in response to the #MeToo conversation it was all that anyone was talking about. People were like, 'Why don't we make movies for women?' Uh, what a revelation, right?''
Margot's comments come after she previously revealed that despite her jam packed schedule, she never tires of her job - which saw her produce for the first time on thriller movie 'Terminal' - because she's ''hugely passionate'' about what she does.
She said: ''Producing's a huge job and being a first-time director, you might as well be a producer as well and Simon [Pegg] obviously produces as well, so we all kind of understand what it really requires to take that responsibility on and it is a huge responsibility.
''But you don't do it unless you love it. It's just not worth it if you don't love it, really, it's a lot of time and effort for something unless you're hugely passionate about it.
''But when you are doing something you're hugely passionate about, you don't care about the hours or this or that or whatever, and if you're doing it with your friends, old friends and new friends, it's not even work at that point.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...