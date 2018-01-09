Margot Robbie says she finds it hard to turn down work opportunities, and that her friends are concerned she'll ''burn out'' if she doesn't slow down.
Margot Robbie's friends are worried she's going to ''burn out''.
The 'I, Tonya' star - who runs her own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, with husband Tom Ackerley - feels ''lucky'' to have been given so many great career opportunities, so tries to embrace as many as she can, despite pleas to slow down.
She said: ''Things are crazy right now. I've done four films this year. More than I've ever done.
''People are like, 'You should slow down, you're gonna burn out.
''But I', so lucky that I get to work all the time.
''It seems too good to be true to have s many opportunities. I couldn't possible say no to anything so I try to do everything and see where it takes me.
But the 27-year-old actress admitted her ''insane'' schedule is leaving her ''exhausted'', though she wouldn't have it any other way.
She added to Grazia magazine: ''It's insane and I'm exhausted but I'm so happy and grateful.''
And if Margot has her way, she's only going to get busier.
She said: ''I don't need sleep. I want to direct and produce in the future. I want to keep the ball rolling.''
The 'Suicide Squad' actress insists she's had to push herself hard to stop her being typecast from her breakthrough role as Naomi Lapaglia in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'
She said: ''After 'The Wolf of Wall Street', I knew I had to adjust people's expectations of what I could do as an actress. I was being offered the gold-digging wife.
''I really just started searching for roles that scared me a little.
''If I read the script and thought, 'I don't know if I could pull that off' then I knew those were the roles I had to fight for.''
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
This biopic about Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne may look like the usual lushly...
Peter Rabbit (James Corden) is a naughty little critter, easily identifiable by his little blue...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
Being over 40 and a female journalist in the city means you don't necessarily get...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
Even though it's made in a style that feels familiar, this World War II romantic...
During the Second World War, France was quickly and violently taken over by the German...