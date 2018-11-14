Margot Robbie had to undergo a rigorous makeover each day to play Queen Elizabeth I in 'Mary Queen of Scots' often sitting in the makeup chair for over three hours.
The 28-year-old actress plays Queen Elizabeth I in the upcoming period drama based on the rivalry between Elizabeth and her cousin Mary Stuart - portrayed by Saoirse Ronan - and to become the late British monarch Margot had to undergo a rigorous makeover each day including several different wigs and prosthetic scarring on her face.
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she said: ''They'd start with a head wrap, gelling and pinning my hair down. Then we'd do a bald cap.
''Surprisingly, the quick part was the white makeup, and the heavily drawn-on blush, eyebrows, lips.''
Although the 'Wolf of Wall Street' star loved the complex role, she felt isolated when in costume because her castmates could barely look her in the eye once she's was in character.
She said: ''I'd say, 'Hey, how's your weekend?' But they wouldn't even get close to me. It was very alienating. And I felt very lonely. It was an interesting social experiment.''
During filming, Margot and Saoirse, 24, were deliberately kept apart, because director Josie Rourke wanted to create on-screen tension between the duo in a climactic seven-minute scene.
Josie explained: ''Working with Margot and Saoirse - we worked with them differently than I would do in the theatre. We kept them apart when they were doing that scene together. They only meet once in the film so the film drives towards this climactic scene. When they look each other in the eye during that scene, they're looking at each other as those characters for the first time and we managed to capture that on film in the most extraordinary way.''
