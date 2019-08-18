Margot Robbie's favourite Sharon Tate movie is 'Eye Of The Devil'.

The 29-year-old actress portrays the late movie star in Quentin Tarantino's ninth film, 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood', which follows struggling actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo Dicaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) who seek advice from their neighbours Hollywood star Sharon and her director husband Roman Polanski (Rafał Zawierucha) on how to continue working in a changing movie business.

And now the Australian beauty has opened up about the actress and revealed that she shares the same opinion as Sharon's younger sister Debra because their favourite performance from the star is the 1966 horror 'Eye Of The Devil'

In an interview with Empire magazine, she said: ''She was so good in it. Funnily enough, when I spoke to Debra Tate she said the same thing. She's like, 'No, that's my favourite performance of Sharon's.'

''She was so assured, and it's strange because it was her first movie and she seemed very assured in her acting choices. It was a good character for her. I love watching her in 'Valley Of The Dolls' and her playing Malibu, all that kind of stuff is fun. But I think those characters are more people projected onto Sharon as opposed to what she was really capable of.

'''Eye Of The Devil' showcased what she was actually capable of, and which I think if she had had more time in this industry she would've circled back to those kind of roles.''

Margot previously revealed that in order to ''ground the character'' she wore jewellery belonging to the star and insisted it was ''quite moving'' to pay tribute to Sharon by ''having a piece of her'' with her.

She added: ''I guess it sounds like I'm being a bit spiritual or whatever, but it really did help me ground the character in something real.

''I wanted to honour her memory and bring the best parts of Sharon forward. And I found it really quite moving to have a piece of her with me.''

Sharon was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with her and Roman's son when she was murdered by members of the notorious Manson Family cult, led by Charles Manson, in August 1969. Four other people were also killed in the horrific attacks.