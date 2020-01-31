Margot Robbie and her friends used to egg their ex-boyfriends cars.

The 'Birds of Prey' actress - who is married to Tom Ackerley - admitted she and her close pals used to exact revenge on any guys that left them heartbroken when they were younger.

She admitted: ''I do have a wonderful group of girlfriends back in Australia -- we've been friends since we were like four years old, and anytime a dude breaks up with a girl in the group, all the girls go and egg his car.''

But the 29-year-old beauty once had to beg her friends not to give out the treatment when one of her relationships ended because she'd dumped the guy and he was a ''really nice person'' who didn't deserve it.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''One time I broke up with a boyfriend, and they were like, 'How dare he! We're going to go egg him!' And I was like, 'No, don't! I broke up with him. He's a really nice person. Please don't egg his car! Thank you, I love you guys, but don't do that.' ''

Margot reprises her 'Suicide Squad' role of Harley Quinn in 'Birds of Prey' and admitted there were times she wasn't sure the film would ever ''gonna happen''.

She said: ''I'm just so happy that the movie's finally about to come out. I feel like it's been a pretty long road to get here and at points I was like it's never gonna happen. I just can't get it up over the line.

''It was a pretty risky proposition when I first pitched it four and a half years ago. I put the pitch together and I was saying, 'I think we should do a female ensemble action film with an R rating,' and that sounded like an insane thing to do.

''I could totally understand everyone's hesitation and then movies like 'Deadpool' started coming out and proving that you can do an R rating in the comic books base and be successful.''