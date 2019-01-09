Margot Robbie's live-action 'Barbie' movie is moving forward with a partnership between Warner Bros. and Mattel.

The 'Mary Queen of Scots' star is set to portray the world famous doll on the big screen - a role which was previously linked to both Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway - through her LuckyChap production company, and now it has been confirmed that the official creators of the toy have given the movie its full backing, for what will be their first-ever film.

Margot said: ''Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery.

''Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president.

''I'm so honoured to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros. and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.''

According to Variety, Sony Pictures, who were originally planning on running the film, reportedly pulled out last year.

Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of Mattel, commented: ''Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen.''

The plot follows the titular character as she is expelled from Barbie Land for failing to live up to the perfection expected of its residents.

A director for the movie, which has been in the works since 2017, is yet to be decided.

The movie was initially pushed back to 2020, but with the new agreement between Mattel and Warner Bros., it's not know if this will change.