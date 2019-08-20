Margot Robbie opened up about her ''surreal'' script read for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' while sitting in Quentin Tarantino's kitchen while the acclaimed film director watched TV.
Margot Robbie opened up about her ''surreal'' first read of the 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' script at Quentin Tarantino's house.
The 29-year-old actress - who portrays Sharon Tate in the acclaimed director's ninth film, which runs at 2h 45m - was only allowed to read the screenplay in the 56-year-old filmmaker's kitchen while he watched TV in another room.
In an interview with Empire magazine, she said: ''It was like, 'You can sit and read it and then I'm taking it back.'
''It was seriously one of the most surreal moments in my life, sitting at his kitchen bench.
There was one copy of the script and it had his writing on it.
''I'm such a slow reader, so I was there for like four hours 'cause it was also really, really long. He's like. 'I'm just watching Dexter'.
''I would've thought he'd be watching some obscure Italian Western or something, but he was like, 'No, I'm really into Dexter right now.'
''So he kept hopping back in to the kitchen being like, 'Are you done yet?' And I'm like, 'No, I'm halfway!'''
The 'Wolf of Wall Street' star went on to explain that one of the thing that impressed her the most about Quentin was his ''amazing beer knowledge''.
She said: ''He was like, 'Do you need anything?' I'd been there for so long by that point, reading.
''I was like, 'Can I have a beer please?' And he's like. 'I've got a VB,' which is a very Australian beer that I've never seen outside of Australia ever in my life.
''Interactions like that with Quentin seem to happen all the time where he just says something so flippantly and you're like, wait, what?
''People credit him often for his film knowledge, (but) they're totally failing to recognise his amazing beer knowledge.''
