Margot Robbie thinks the title of 'Birds of Prey (and the Fantabuous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)' reflects the movie's playful tone.
The 28-year-old actress has reprised the role of Harley for the upcoming superhero movie, and Margot has now revealed the reason behind the film's unusually lengthy title.
She shared: ''It's not gonna be ... it's not a very serious movie, so we thought the title should reflect that. 'Birds of Prey' makes it sound very serious, and then that, you know, that's kinda like Harley adding her, like, 'Hey, I'm in this too.'''
Margot revealed the title was inspired by her love of the comedy film 'The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared', which is based on a comic novel by Jonas Jonasson.
The actress told 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': ''I love a long title.
''Actually, I said that when we were thinking of the title. I said 'You know what? You know what's a great title? Did you ever see 'The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared?'' Long title, but I love it. It's a great movie, as well. You should watch it.''
Meanwhile, Margot recently admitted she felt ''embarrassed shooting her most raunchy scene in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.
The Australian actress rose to worldwide attention on the back of her starring role in the Martin Scorsese-directed drama, but Margot confessed to feeling ''very weird'' during the scene in which she had to seduce her on-screen husband, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.
She said: ''It doesn't come across when you're watching the movie, but in reality we're in a tiny bedroom with 30 crew crammed in. All men.
''For 17 hours I'm pretending to be touching myself. It's just a very weird thing and you have to bury the embarrassment and the absurdity, really deep, and fully commit.''
