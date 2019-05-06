Margot Robbie has flown home to her native Australia for her beloved grandmother's funeral.
The 'Birds of Prey' actress returned to her native Australia to pay tribute to her 92-year-old grandmother Verna Kessler at a service in Dalby, Queensland, over the weekend.
Verna died peacefully on April 13 and a previous funeral ceremony had been held at Trinity Lutheran Church on the Gold Coast on Wednesday, April 24.
However, her burial was postponed so that Margot, who is based in Los Angeles and had been filming 'Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)' in April, could attend.
An obituary for Verna published by the Toowoomba Chronicle read: ''Late of Ashmore, formerly of Dalby, [Verna] passed away peacefully on 13th April 2019, aged 92 years.
''Beloved Wife of Herbert. Loved Mother and Mother in-law of Sarie, Jacqueline and Greg and James and Mary Ann. Loving Narnie of Anya, Lachlan, Margot, Cameron, Christian, Julia. Adored Great-Narnie of Sebastian.
''Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Verna's funeral, to be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 1 Carey Lane, Southport, service commencing at 11am, Wednesday, 24th April, followed by interment at Myall Remembrance Park, Bunya Highway, Dalby, service commencing at 11:30am, Saturday, 4th May.''
Along with starring in 'Birds of Prey', Margot and her husband Tom Ackerly are producing the movie through their LuckyChamp production company.
