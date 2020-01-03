Margot Robbie created a fake Twitter account and recited Elle Woods' 'Legally Blonde' monologue on a daily basis to get into character for 'Bombshell'.

In the movie - which tells the real-life story of the women of Fox News who accused former network chairman and CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment - the 'Suicide Squad' star plays Kayla Pospisil, a fictional, ambitious Fox News producer, and Robbie researched the role by studying young women who struggled to be taken seriously.

Part of that involved creating a Twitter account to observe ''young millennial conservative girls''.

She also watched 2001 movie 'Legally Blonde', pointing out that lead Woods - played by Reese Witherspoon - is the type of character who is ''incredibly smart'' but ''underestimated because of their looks'', and she learnt the monologue off by heart.

She said: ''Every day, I'd do the monologue from 'Legally Blonde'.''

In the film, Elle attended Harvard Law School to try to win back her ex, but she struggled to be accepted by her fellow students, partly because of her appearance.

What's more, Robbie studied Katherine Harris, Florida's former secretary of state, because she, like her character Kayla, hails from Florida.

The 29-year-old actress said: ''I just love the sounds of her vowels - they're incredible.''

Robbie's research came after she struggled to ''understand'' Kayla initially.

She added to Variety: ''I didn't understand her to begin with.

''But my process is to do a ton of research, consider every single option, know every single situation, scenario, thought and motivation inside and out, so I can step onto set and then let it all go.''

Nicole Kidman, 52, stars as Gretchen Carlson in the motion picture, and Charlize Theron, 44, plays Megyn Kelly.