Margot Robbie sewed her own dress after it broke during the Oscars.

The 27-year-old actress - who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her turn in 'I, Tonya' - walked the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre in a Chanel Haute Couture gown with beaded straps, but experienced a wardrobe malfunction once she got inside the venue.

One of the embellished straps snapped off, but Margot simply took a sewing kit from an assistant and got to work mending the dress herself.

She told People magazine afterwards: ''Oh, ain't got time for that!''

And Margot wasn't the only star to have difficulties with her gown.

Fellow nominee Sally Hawkins told the Australian actress she'd also had issues with the sequins on her sparkly pleated gown.

She said: ''I'm losing shells.''

Margot's stunning white dress took over 600 hours and 14 people to create.

The 3D band of crystal tubes and the two camellias in crystal tube embroidery at the top of the dress alone took 550 hours, while the assembly of the gown took an additional 130 hours.

And the blonde beauty's stylist loved the ''futuristic'' aspect of the embroidered detail.

Kate Young told InStyle: ''The embroidery. I like it because it's futurist. Embroidery can sometimes feel 'old lady' to me and I wanted it to be embroidered, but feel cool.''

Kate felt it was important the 'Wolf of Wall Street' star felt comfortable in her gown for the long ceremony.

She said: ''I never want the dress to feel like a costume. The thing about having couture is that it's made for you and for your body. Even though it's fancy, it's comfortable and easy. And I wanted to reflect that. I didn't want her to look trussed up and bedazzled. I wanted her to look real and elegant.''

The stunning dress was accessorised with Chanel Fine Jewellery but Kate admitted the pieces Margot wore were not what she'd originally planned.

She explained: ''I originally pulled all these amazing diamonds from . They have all these crazy good stones that are timeless and elegant and big and sparkly.

''But when we put the big earrings on, with the embroidery, it didn't feel right. We changed it to a much smaller, more personal diamond that she actually owns - these little huggie earrings and Chanel diamond star.''