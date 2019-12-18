Margot Robbie believes that Cathy Yan is the ideal person to direct 'Birds of Prey'.

Cathy will helm the superhero film, despite only making her feature-length directorial debut with 2018's 'Dead Pigs' but, Margot, who will reprise her role as Harley Quinn for the film, watched the film and believes it demonstrates that Cathy can work with an ensemble cast.

Speaking to Comicbook, Margot said: ''I actually saw Cathy's film, 'Dead Pigs', which is an ensemble. I don't know if everyone's seen it, but it's an ensemble cast as well.''

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star believes Cathy ensured that each character was involved in the story and that audiences could understand them.

Margot said: ''I think it's a very hard thing to do an ensemble piece and give everyone - with so little real estate onscreen - give them the time to understand them or see their point of view. And then, of course, seeing all their storylines interweaving, which is something that happens in this film.

''So, we looked for a director who could accomplish that in a satisfying and organic way, and I saw Kathy did that incredibly in 'Dead Pigs', so that obviously put her on our radar to begin with.''

The 29-year-old actress, who stars alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Rosie Perez in the film, also admitted that she was keen to work with a female director.

Margot explained: ''I said I really want it to be a female director if that's how it kind of comes together. But of course I don't think you should ever force that, either. At the end of the day, it's whoever's the best person for the job.

''We met with directors, both male and female, and Cathy gave the best pitch. She came in, she understood the piece, she elevated the ideas we'd been working on and kind of took them to a place.''