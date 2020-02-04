Margot Robbie ''was so panicked'' about delivering Brad Pitt's BAFTAs speech for him that she ''didn't even think'' about preparing her own acceptance speech for if she won.
The 56-year-old actor won the award for Best Supporting Actor at the annual ceremony in London on Sunday (02.02.20) for his role in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', and as he was unable to attend the event, he asked Margot - who also starred in the film - to read out his speech.
And now, Margot has explained that she was so nervous about delivering Brad's speech that she ''didn't even think'' about preparing her own acceptance speech, as she was nominated twice in the Best Supporting Actress category, for her appearances in both the Quentin Tarantino flick, and 'Bombshell'.
The 29-year-old actress said during an appearance on 'Good Morning America': ''He [Pitt], like the night before, was like 'Can you do my speech for me? I can't be there,' and I was so panicked about his speech that I didn't even think about preparing one for myself.
''I was up for two, for both films in my category, and it wasn't until I was in the car on the way there that I was like 'Oh my gosh, I hope I don't win because I don't have anything to say.' ''
Margot didn't need to plan a speech as she lost out to Laura Dern on the night, who won the gong for her role in 'Marriage Story'.
Brad's speech was one of the talking points of the event, as he poked fun at his love life when he compared it to the UK's decision to leave the European Union, which became official on Friday (31.01.20).
Speaking on behalf of Brad, Margot said: ''Brad couldn't be here tonight due to family obligations, so he asked me to read his response for him.
''He starts by saying, 'Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club! Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement.' He then says, 'Thank you to the Academy for this extreme honour.' He says he's 'always been a bit intimidated over here given the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and the titans that have come before, so this is especially meaningful.' ''
And despite not being at the awards in person, Brad also managed to slip in a joke aimed at Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after they recently announced they would be stepping down from royal duties.
Brad's speech teased he would be calling his trophy Harry after the royal, because he will be ''taking it back to America'', amid the news that the couple will be moving to Canada.
Margot continued: ''He says that he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the states with him. His words, not mine!''
